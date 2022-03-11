ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
Agha Hassan Abedi — II

Let me also sum up some of the initiatives of BCCI in Pakistan. BCCI FAST was conceived in the 1980s ahead of time...
Rashid M Hamidi 11 Mar, 2022

Let me also sum up some of the initiatives of BCCI in Pakistan.

  1. BCCI FAST was conceived in the 1980s ahead of time to impart IT-related education; this was the first of its kind of an educational institute in Pakistan.

  2. In the 1980s, BCCI financed the much-needed balance of payment facility amounting to USD 100 million to government of Pakistan.

  3. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Technology (GIK University) was largely funded by BCCI-provided funds and was a brainchild of his.

  4. INFAQ Foundation is another initiative which provides financial support to deserving people across Pakistan. These are some of the most marginalized individuals in our society. INFAQ also runs schools for underprivileged students.

  5. Most importantly, BCCI when it was closed in 1991, had employed 14,000 individuals mostly Pakistanis who served and worked in the bank’s network across the globe. A new breed of bankers was created from this platform which continues to serve the regional and international banks. Many CEOs and senior executives of these banks were trained at the academies of BCCI.

Let me sum up by adding that service to humanity and giving were two integral parts of BCCI’s corporate values.

Agha Hassan Abedi — I

On behalf of BCCI staff and their families in Pakistan, I would like to request that we recognize the meritorious services of Abedi Sahib by naming a major thoroughfare or a leading university in recognition of his services to the nation.

(Concluded)

Rashid M Hamidi (Karachi)

Rashid M Hamidi

