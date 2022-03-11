ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s coal imports from Russia in March could be the highest in more than two years, data from research consultancies showed, as Indian buyers continue buying the fuel from a market that is now increasingly isolated by sanctions.

Vessels carrying at least 1.06 million tonnes of coking coal, mainly used for steelmaking, and thermal coal, used primarily for electricity generation, are set to deliver the fuel at Indian ports in March, the highest since January 2020, data from consultancy Kpler showed.

Russia, usually India’s sixth largest supplier of coking and thermal coal, could start offering more competitive prices to Chinese and Indian buyers as European and other customers spurn Russia because of sanctions, traders said, adding that the trade could also be boosted by a rouble-rupee trading arrangement.

About 870,000 tonnes of Russian coal have already delivered or are expected to be delivered at Indian shores until March 20, the highest since April 2020, Indian consultancy Coalmint says.

The number would be higher if more coal was loaded at Russian ports since mid-February, as it typically takes about a month for Russian vessels to deliver to India, said Aditi Tiwari, coal market head at Coalmint.

“Indian buyers have taken a backseat after the SWIFT ban and sanctions on Russia. They are looking out for alternatives from Australia and the U.S,” Tiwari said.

A number of Russian banks have been cut off from the SWIFT secure messaging system that facilitates cross-border payments.

But at least three vessels carrying coal set sail to India from Russian ports after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data and an industry source.

“Indian buyers are still getting coal from Russia into the market here, but are starting to find it increasingly difficult because banks are not willing to open letters of credit,” the industry source said.

“Bankable long-term customers are being handed over coal on a trust basis, while relatively new customers aren’t able to procure coal because of financing issues,” the source said.

V R Sharma, the managing director of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), said importing from Russia would be difficult unless there is a “rupee-rouble” trade. India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

coal imports coal prices coal exports coal export

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories