Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.   09-03-2022   11-03-2022     10% (i)        07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       09-03-2022   11-03-2022     20% (ii)       07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd               09-03-2022   11-03-2022     450%(i),20%B   07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                          09-03-2022   11-03-2022     100% (i)       07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #           06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                 12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd                09-03-2022   12-03-2022     40% (ii)       07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                         07-03-2022   14-03-2022     NIL                         14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    11-03-2022   14-03-2022     10% (i)        09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            11-03-2022   15-03-2022     15% (i)        09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd (Preference)                  11-03-2022   15-03-2022     15% (i)        09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022     300% (ii)      09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022     2.70% (F)      07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09-03-2022   16-03-2022     55% (F)        07-03-2022   16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022     NIL                         16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-03-2022   16-03-2022     10% (ii)       10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             12-03-2022   16-03-2022     20% (i)        10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd               14-03-2022   16-03-2022     15% (i)        10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022     NIL                         17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             15-03-2022   17-03-2022     13.60% (i)     11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #        11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                 18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022     NIL                         21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #      15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #              15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022     60% (F)        11-03-2022   22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022     50% (F)        14-03-2022   22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd                21-03-2022   22-03-2022     30% B          17-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                 22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022     20% (F)        15-03-2022   24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022     NIL                         24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022     40% (F)        16-03-2022   24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022     10% (F)        16-03-2022   24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #           19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah
Ltd                               11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022     15% (F)        16-03-2022   25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022     46.50% (F)     17-03-2022   25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       21-03-2022   28-03-2022     30% (F)        17-03-2022   28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                22-03-2022   28-03-2022     50% (F)        18-03-2022   28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022     50% (F)        15-03-2022   29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar
Mills Ltd #                       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank ALHabib Ltd                  21-03-2022   29-03-2022     70% (F)        17-03-2022   29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022     17.5% (F)      18-03-2022   29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022     20% (F)        18-03-2022   29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022     60% (F)        18-03-2022   29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022     10% (F)        18-03-2022   29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber                23-03-2022   29-03-2022     5% B                        29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022     15% (F)        22-03-2022   29-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                       24-03-2022   30-03-2022     NIL                         30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd           24-03-2022   30-03-2022     NIL                         30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022     12.5% B        21-03-2022   30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022     40% (F)        21-03-2022   30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                    24-03-2022   30-03-2022     22.5% (F)      21-03-2022   30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        24-03-2022   31-03-2022     NIL                         31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022     105% (F)       22-03-2022   31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25-03-2022   31-03-2022     55% (F)        22-03-2022   31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   6-Apr-22       115% (F)       29-03-2022    06-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   7-Apr-22       900% (F)       29-03-2022    07-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       6-Apr-22     8-Apr-22       2450% (F)      4-Apr-22      08-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd                5-Apr-22     11-Apr-22      NIL                          11-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      NIL                          19-Apr-22
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd          13-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      90% (F)        11-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      1500% (F)      13-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-Apr-22    20-Apr-22      NIL                          20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22      130% (F)       12-Apr-22     20-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Ltd                               14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      200% (F)       12-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      45%(F),10% B   12-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      5% (F)         13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      NIL                          21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                       15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      280% (F)       13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      NIL                          25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      NIL                          25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      70% (F)        15-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                          26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                          26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                          26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                          26-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      NIL                          28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      15% (F)        20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      22.5% (F),
10% B                             20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

