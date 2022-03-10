ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
India has to explain Mian Channu incident: DG ISPR

  • Remarks come during a press conference
BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the high-speed flying object that crashed in Mian Channu on Wednesday was a supersonic missile that originated from India.

His remarks came during a press conference on Thursday, where he added that India has to explain the incident. The DG ISPR said that the Pakistan Army was also conducting a detailed inquiry into this matter.

"Pakistan Air Force continuously monitored that complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin [...] to its point of impact," he said.

More to follow

