ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry

AFP 10 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Britain is to simplify its much-criticised visa process for refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine from next week, the government said on Thursday.

“From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK,” Home Secretary Priti Patel told parliament.

Patel said that she had received “assurances on security matters” which enabled her to make changes to the Ukrainian family scheme.

“Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK.”

PM Johnson defends UK’s Ukraine refugee policy

Patel and her department have been accused of forcing Ukrainian refugees to jump through hoops to secure visas to travel to the UK.

Hundreds have travelled to the Channel port of Calais in the hope of crossing to join family in Britain, only to be turned away because of a lack of travel documents.

“Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain,” Patel told parliament.

“This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

The announcement came the day after Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens said reports of “chaos and confusion” mirrored complaints previously received about the under-fire Home Office.

He called for “unnecessary delays and bureaucracy” to be removed, and for the process to be better-resourced, made more efficient and transparent.

Leaders of Christian denominations in London on Wednesday also issued a joint appeal, expressing concern at Europe’s “greatest humanitarian crisis” since World War II.

“How can mothers with young children, the elderly and the disabled, who have travelled a thousand miles, be expected to complete online application forms in a language foreign to them?” they said.

“Times of war require swift action and flexibility, the easing of normal procedures, and the removal of complex bureaucratic obstacles that can easily turn hope into despair and resignation.”

Russia Ukraine Russian invasion Ukraine refugees

Comments

1000 characters

UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

KSE-100 sees best day in almost a year as market ignores political noise

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Read more stories