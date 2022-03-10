ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium claws back losses as traders grapple with Russia risk

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium rose by almost 5% on Thursday, clawing back the previous day’s losses as uncertainty over supply from Russia ramps up price volatility.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 4.7% at $3,498.50 a tonne by 1102 GMT.

Used in transport, construction and packaging, aluminium prices jumped 20% after Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, reaching a record high of $4,075.50 on Monday before slumping to $3,300 on Wednesday.

Russia supplies about 6% of the world’s aluminium. It is also a significant producer of other metals as well as gas and coal used to power smelters.

Russia disruptions fuel nickel’s 30% spike to 15-year high

Many companies have stopped handling Russian goods, creating a supply squeeze and huge price rallies across commodities. “It is premature to already talk of a trend reversal,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. “In our opinion, the risks are still immense.”

Markets/Russia: Asian shares rose but a rally in European equities wilted as the conflict in Ukraine entered a third week, with none of Russia’s stated objectives reached.

Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine met for talks in Turkey on Thursday.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has threatened to respond to what it calls “economic” war from the West.

Mining: Rio Tinto, became the first major mining company to say it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Central Banks: Rising commodity prices are pushing up inflation and economists polled by Reuters said there is a high risk the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by half a percentage point some time this year.

The European Central Bank is likely to make as few policy commitments as possible on Thursday.

Spreads: Cash copper, aluminium and zinc have flipped to a discount versus the three-month contracts, pointing to ample supply of quickly deliverable metal.

Nickel: The LME does not expect to resume nickel trading before Friday after halting it on Tuesday when a short squeeze sent prices soaring above $100,000 a tonne.

Metals Prices: LME copper was up 1.3% at $10,132.50 a tonne, zinc was unchanged at $3,940, lead fell 1% to $2,381 and tin was down 2.3% at $43,200.

Aluminium prices LME aluminium Aluminium export

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium claws back losses as traders grapple with Russia risk

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

KSE-100 sees best day in almost a year as market ignores political noise

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Read more stories