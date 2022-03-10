ANL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.36%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.33%)
FNEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.76%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.91%)
GGL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.57%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.68%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.6%)
TPLP 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
TREET 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.45%)
TRG 79.52 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.88%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,383 Increased By 94.2 (2.2%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.5 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,743 Increased By 700.1 (1.63%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 261.4 (1.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Markets

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Reuters Updated 10 Mar, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after the United Arab Emirates said it is committed to major producers' pact to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply monthly, hours after UAE's ambassador to Washington said his country favoured a bigger increase.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped more than $3 shortly after opening and were trading up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.23 at 2324 GMT. The contract had tumbled 12.5% in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply gradually following sharp cuts in 2020.

"The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market," al-Mazrouei said.

His comments came just hours after prices slumped on comments by UAE's ambassador to Washington that his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Russia calls its incursion a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.

"We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

Crude Oil OPEC European Union US West Texas Intermediate UAE's

