Pakistan

Maryam steps up criticism of PM

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Reacting to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks against the opposition in Karachi, leaders of opposition parties said on Wednesday that writing was on the wall for him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz posted a tweet on social media and wrote a poetic comment: “Sometimes on the Arsh (throne); sometimes on the floor. Sometimes at home; sometimes in exile. It’s all in your love [O seat!], we were humiliated everywhere”.

Maryam asked the premier to wait a bit. “There is still time in no-confidence motion, but you have already surrendered and become opposition.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spokesman Aslam Ghauri said that Imran Khan was an unnecessary, non-serious and a wasted element in Pakistani politics.

“He (Imran) should have resigned by now had he got a bit of shame”, the JUI-F leader added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar, in his recent take on current political situation, has said that Pakistan has seen the rise of two fronts in the recent past. On one side is Prime Minister Imran Khan - the global face of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah who dares to say “no more” to world powers, and on the other side are the masters of horse trading, floor crossing and Calibri font.

He said that it is surprising to note that those who had no full time foreign minister of their own are criticising foreign policy of the country today.

“We are being lectured on economics by those whose personal bank balances increased manifold while the country’s exports decreased”, he said.

SACM further said that those who teach the supremacy of the Constitution today have been involved in attacks on courts in the past.

Commenting on the vote of no-confidence motion, he said that both PML-N and PPP have no confidence over each other; Hamza Shehbaz has no confidence in Maryam Nawaz and vice versa. At the same time, Fazlur Rehman has no confidence in his political future. In a few days, all these political characters will disperse. He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar will remain the Chief Minister Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

