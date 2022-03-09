ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASC 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.8%)
BOP 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.62%)
GTECH 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.75%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.53%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.5%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-7.27%)
TPLP 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-7.78%)
TREET 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.61%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 16 (0.37%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 216.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,142 Increased By 221.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,787 Increased By 111.6 (0.67%)

LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Russian rouble weaker in early Moscow trade

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

The rouble opened weaker in Moscow on Wednesday, the first day the currency has traded locally this week after the market was closed for a public holiday.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was more than 7% weaker than its Friday close at 113.9 to the dollar and had lost over 3% against the euro to trade at 123.6.

Russia’s financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by severe economic sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank has more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% and the government has rolled out support measures, but the rouble has tanked and bonds have sold off heavily.

Stock trading on the Moscow Exchange remained largely closed on Wednesday by order of the central bank.

Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, after which the central bank introduced trading restrictions.

On Tuesday, the central bank said it was offering additional crisis support to financial firms.

It also said citizens with foreign currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 in total over the coming six months, in the latest step to ease pressure on the rouble.

