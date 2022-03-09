The only option: reinvigorated diplomacy

Ukraine, without an iota of doubt, has proved its independence while Russia has proved that it would blow up anything and everything if Ukraine joins NATO. It’s a win-win for both the countries. Hence the need for de-escalation. The Kremlin must not go beyond what it has so far achieved in Russia’s neighbouring country, the second largest in Europe in terms of territory after Russia itself.

Vladimir Putin must stop shattering the present with a view to creating an imagery past while Volodomyr Zelenskyy needs to realize the fact that the present-day Russia is a more dangerous state than the then Soviet Union under Stalin or Brezhnev. Both the countries are now left with only one option: solution to the problem through talks but with sincerity of purpose. Sergie Lavrov the foreign minister of the Russian Federation has the required capacity and capability to help douse the flames of war in a meaningful manner. Putin must withdraw himself from the centre stage for a while.

Vladimir Rakhmanov (Minsk, Belarus)

