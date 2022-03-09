2nd IT Awards Messages from Haris Ateeq Vice President, LCCI

TEXT: Lahore Chamber believes that both Government and Private Sector need to join hands to stimulate the growth in the national economy through the Information Technology Sector. It is highly encouraging that Government has patronized the efforts of LCCI in organizing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards.

IT sector has a great potential of enhancing national exports. In these challenging times, exports hold great importance for Pakistan’s economy as they are the main source of revenue generation and maintaining balance of payments stability. Hopefully, things will further improve after the announcement of incentives for IT sector in the form of tax exemptions.

All the emerging economies are especially utilizing information technology services to enhance their exports. We have no choice but to follow the similar path to exploit the enormous potential of IT exports. The present trend of IT exports is encouraging and we need to maintain it.

