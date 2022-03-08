ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2022
Pakistan

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Turbat: ISPR

BR Web Desk 08 Mar, 2022

Security forces on Tuesday killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Turbat, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added.

The statement added that security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists. The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Earlier today, a powerful blast killed at least three people and injured 19 including Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Sibi’s Jail Road, Balochistan. The explosion took place 15 minutes after the convoy of President Arif Alvi passed from Jail Road.

The development comes five days after a suicide blast killed 56, and injured over 200 people at a mosque in Peshawar's Koocha Risaldar on Friday. The explosion took place during the time of Friday prayers.

Earlier, three police personnel were killed, and 18 people were injured in a blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday.

The blast occurred near a stationed police mobile. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

