Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

The security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Thal, North Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Security forces kill one terrorist, arrest two in Miranshah, says ISPR

"The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the statement added.

On January 14, security forces killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

In a separate development, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while fighting a terrorist attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14, 2022 in Jani Khel, Bannu, the ISPR said.