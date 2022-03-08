COAS, Shehbaz condole death of Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Political figures and state officials Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. ISPR tweeted: “General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.” Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the demise of the former president and tweeted: “He with his wisdom, foresightedness, and tolerance always played a key role in resolving matters.