ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Razak Hails 'Fatima Group' for Joint Venture with International Firms

APP 08 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday hailed ‘Fatima Group’ for entering into a Joint Venture with Saudi Arabia’s Sarh Attaqnia Co and China Machinery Engineering Company.

These companies specialize in development of agricultural value chain, export marketing, adoption of climate-smart precision agricultural practices and production of enhanced high-yield seeds, the Adviser Commerce and Investment said this on his official twitter account. He said the formal signing was held in Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Adviser said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and hoped that this Joint Venture (JV) will enhance R&D to increase yield in Agriculture sector for domestic use and for exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood Fatima Group Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce export marketing

Comments

Comments are closed.

Razak Hails 'Fatima Group' for Joint Venture with International Firms

Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

PM, EU President discuss Ukraine war

Xi condemns Peshawar mosque blast

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Fight against terrorism: PM for bigger role of provinces

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

Read more stories