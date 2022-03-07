ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
World

Israeli attack over Damascus kills two -Syrian State Media

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

DAMASCUS: An Israeli attack over the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian State Media reported citing a military source.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war.

"Our air defences downed most of the Israeli missiles," the military source said.

Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus last month.

Bashar al Assad MENA Syria's Damascus Israeli attacks

