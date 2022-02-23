ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

CAIRO: Israel fired a number of missiles on positions in Syria's border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, causing "material damage," the Syrian military said in a statement.

The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack.

The missiles were launched at 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of a UN-supervised buffer zone.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: monitor

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad against rebels seeking to end his family's 50-year rule.

Bashar al Assad MENA Israeli military Israel fires missiles Quneitra Lebanon's Hezbollah

