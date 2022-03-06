ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG lose at Nice without suspended Mbappe

AFP 06 Mar, 2022

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday ahead of next week's trip to Real Madrid in the second leg of their blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

Substitute Andy Delort struck two minutes from the end as Nice won for just the second time in 18 league meetings with PSG, who struggled to create chances without suspended top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Nice bolstered their chances of qualifying directly for a first appearance in the Champions League group stage, climbing into second place and moving two points above Marseille.

PSG remain 13 points clear at the top but the loss serves as a warning that Mauricio Pochettino's side must sharpen up considerably to keep their European dreams intact on Wednesday.

"We were a little bit unlucky. In the end maybe we didn't deserve to win, but we didn't deserve to lose," Pochettino told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"We didn't find the solutions in the last 20 metres but we have to think about the next game against Madrid. It's very important for us but we are very disappointed with the defeat."

Mbappe's 24 goals this season are more than Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi combined, and his absence at the Allianz Riviera further underlined just how he important he is to the French champions.

"They have (Marco) Verratti, Neymar, Di Maria, Messi... they go well with other players but there's a PSG with Kylian and one without," said Nice coach Christophe Galtier.

"To beat Paris you need to have everyone on the same wavelength. We've taken four points against them. That doesn't happen often and it makes up for silly points dropped here and there."

Crunch time in Madrid

Mbappe, out of contract in July and strongly linked with a move to Madrid, will return well rested in Spain as PSG try to defend their 1-0 lead the France star secured with an injury-time goal last month.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Presnel Kimpembe are also likely to be recalled after being given the night off at the Allianz Riviera, while Idrissa Gana Gueye only made a brief appearance.

Nice twice threatened early on through Amine Gouiri, who led the club to a first French Cup final since 1997 in midweek following a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier Versailles.

The former Lyon forward forced Keylor Navas into a save low to his right before bending another shot just wide as Nice's quick ball movement troubled the visitors.

Neymar released Di Maria in behind the Nice defence but the Argentine's attempted scoop was flicked behind by the fingertips of Walter Benitez, while Messi was kept quiet.

A repeat of the 0-0 draw when the clubs met in December looked on the cards before Delort grabbed the winner minutes after Justin Kluivert wasted a glorious chance for Nice.

Calvin Stengs whipped over a cross that Delort met on the half-volley and slammed in via the underside of the crossbar to condemn PSG to a third defeat in Ligue 1 this term.

Marseille could reclaim second on Sunday when they host a Monaco side wounded by their midweek penalty shootout loss to Nantes in the French Cup semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

1000 characters

PSG lose at Nice without suspended Mbappe

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Israel PM meets Putin on Ukraine in 'risky' diplomatic gamble

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Read more stories