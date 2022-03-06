All suspects identified: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that all three suspects involved in the suicide blast in a mosque in the Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar that claimed over 57 lives, have been identified by the law enforcement agencies.

Rasheed in a video message on Twitter said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police and investigation agencies have identified the suspects as well as reached closed to them and they would be arrested in the next two or three days.

He further said that the Ministry of Interior has not received any application from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif for passport.

Regarding bringing of vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that application regarding summoning the National Assembly session has not been received.

Speaker National Assembly will summon the assembly session within 14 days of receiving an application, he said.

He asked the opposition not to spread disinformation and confusion among the public. Opposition parties have faced defeat in the National Assembly in the past and they will again face defeat, if they moved the no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure.

