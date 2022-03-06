PPP has no plan to stage sit-in in Islamabad: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Ch Aitzaz Ahsan said on Saturday that Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Q are free to choose their side in no confidence motion.

Talking to media, he said, the PPP has no plan of a sit-in in Islamabad. Instead, the PPP would prefer to present a no-confidence motion at the end of the long march, he added.

According to him, presenting a no-confidence motion is a constitutional and legal right of the opposition and it is sole discretion of the PMLQ leadership to support either the government or the opposition.

He also criticized the PML-N leadership, saying that Nawaz Sharif had presented eight documents in support of his stance but failed to prove all of them at the end of the day. He said he would advise his party leadership to be cautious so far as dependence on the PML-N is concerned. He said the PPP has achieved the target of holding a long march and Bilawal Bhutto has reactivated his party workers throughout the country.

