Need stressed for raising awareness amongst women

KARACHI: The FPCCI and women entrepreneurs have vowed to continue struggle for women’s rights, stressing that it is important to provide awareness to women of their rights, while empowering them in various sectors of the economy, adding women entrepreneurs should have maximum opportunities to move forward.

Speaking at an event held at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) to mark the International Women’s Day, Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid said that PTI government is working hard for women’s rights and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is that women should be given equal opportunities in every field.

Vice Chairman of FPCCI Managing Committee Muhammad Suleman Chawla, Member Managing Committee Shabbir Mansha Churra, Former VP FPCCI and Founder President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry District Malir (KWCCI) Nazli Abid Nisar, Zoreed Raza, Hina Tariq, SHO Women & Children Police Station South Zone, Afzala Shaheen, SVP KWCCI, VP Yasmin Arif, Prof. Shaista Afghani, Collector Customs Niama Batool, Advocate Lubna, Sana Nadeem, Mahesh Ayana, Shamim Dar, Iqra Saqib, Mehreen Elahi, Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen, Shahida Amjad, Afshin Tariq, Shami Khan, Kausar Salmani, Shazia Khan, Mina Batool and a large number of women entrepreneurs participated in the event.

Nusrat Wahid further said that the laws that are being formulated today were announced 14 centuries ago and a study of Surah An-Nisa would give a detailed understanding of the rights of women, and even the right of women regarding inheritance.

Earlier, Founder President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry District Malir, Nazli Abid Nisar, while welcoming the guests, stated that FPCCI is an important platform for highlighting women’s issues and struggle for their rights. She said we are also grateful to Hina Mansab Khan, due to her efforts we got the biggest platform of the country.

Nazli Abid requested the government through FPCCI to help women entrepreneurs and facilitate them in doing business.

