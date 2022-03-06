Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared to preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices went up from Rs3,000 per 15kg domestic cylinder to Rs3,450 per cylinder, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg against Rs220 per kg.

In wholesale market, sugar price witnessed an increase of Rs50 per 50kg bag, which jumped from Rs4,150 to Rs4,200 per bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs95 per kg.

B-grade cooking oil price has witnessed a further increase of Rs400 per carton of 16 packs from Rs5,500 per carton to Rs5,900 per carton in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per pack against Rs365 per pack of 900 grams. Normal quality cooking oil such as Phool, Meezan, and other such brands’ prices went up from Rs3,950 per carton of 12 packs to Rs4,400 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs390 per pack of 900 grams against Rs360 per pack.

Moreover, according to traders, various brands of normal quality ghee/cooking oil such as Handi are not available in the market as the suppliers wanted to further increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage.

The traders further said that the price of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan has been increased by Rs270 per 5 litre pack from Rs2,130 per 5 litre to Rs2,400 per 5 litre.

