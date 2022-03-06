ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

Abdul Rasheed Azad 06 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared to preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices went up from Rs3,000 per 15kg domestic cylinder to Rs3,450 per cylinder, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg against Rs220 per kg.

In wholesale market, sugar price witnessed an increase of Rs50 per 50kg bag, which jumped from Rs4,150 to Rs4,200 per bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs95 per kg.

B-grade cooking oil price has witnessed a further increase of Rs400 per carton of 16 packs from Rs5,500 per carton to Rs5,900 per carton in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per pack against Rs365 per pack of 900 grams. Normal quality cooking oil such as Phool, Meezan, and other such brands’ prices went up from Rs3,950 per carton of 12 packs to Rs4,400 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs390 per pack of 900 grams against Rs360 per pack.

Moreover, according to traders, various brands of normal quality ghee/cooking oil such as Handi are not available in the market as the suppliers wanted to further increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage.

The traders further said that the price of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan has been increased by Rs270 per 5 litre pack from Rs2,130 per 5 litre to Rs2,400 per 5 litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

sugar price Prices of essential kitchen items LPG prices ghee/cooking oil prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories