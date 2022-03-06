ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
‘Pakistan Sports Festival’ in full swing

Press Release 06 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Sports Festival, which started on February 1, 2022 in the tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber in collaboration with the district administration and Frontier Corps North, is in full swing.

Tehsil level cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, athletics, badminton and cycling competitions are going on. Young players from all three districts are taking full part. More than one thousand teams of different sports and more than six thousand players are participating in the Pakistan Sports Festival which will continue till March 22, 2022.

After tehsil level, there will be competitions at the district level between the teams that have won the most number of matches. The final matches will be played on the final day of the tournament. Young people are encouraged to participate while the people of these districts come in large numbers to watch these competitions.

The holding of such sports festivals is a reflection of the fact that peace has been restored in these districts and the people of these districts are passionate about organizing such sports events. In future, talented players from these districts will emerge nationally and internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

