Sports

Minute's silence for Warne, black armbands as Australia Test resumes

RAWALPINDI: The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne Saturday with a...
AFP 05 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne Saturday with a minute's silence as play resumed in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

"It's a sad way to start the day," the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

The handful of early-morning spectators in the stands also stood in respect.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Pakistan resumed at 245-1 with opener Imam-ul-Haq on 132 and Azhar Ali 64.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

"Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone," he told the host broadcaster ahead of the day's play.

"I just encourage everyone to talk about it."

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.

"You know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket are probably my longer-lasting memories.

"I think playing across the world, you realise just it wasn't only Aussies that felt that it was... in all corners."

Shane Warne

