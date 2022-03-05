Minute's silence for Peshawar victims, Shane Warne as Australia Test resumes

RAWALPINDI: The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to victims of the Peshawar suicide bomb blast and death of legendary spinner Shane Warne with a minute's silence as play resumed in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, an explosion that killed at least 57 people with the death toll later climbing to 62. The tragedy took place during the time of Friday prayers in a mosque near the imambargah in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area.

"It's a sad way to start the day," the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to the Peshawar victims and Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

The handful of early-morning spectators in the stands also stood in respect.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted about the development when play started.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Warne's death

Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

"Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone," he told the host broadcaster ahead of the day's play.

"I just encourage everyone to talk about it."