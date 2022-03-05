ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran for talks as UK says deal 'close'

AFP 05 Mar, 2022

TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog's chief will hold talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Saturday in the hopes of salvaging a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers.

The visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi is seen as critical to clinching a return to the nuclear agreement, and comes parallel to negotiations in the Austrian capital.

"This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible," Grossi tweeted Friday before leaving for Iran, where he is slated to meet with the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation.

The 2015 deal was aimed at guaranteeing that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.

The next few days are widely seen as a crunch point for negotiations.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play," head of the British delegation Stephanie Al-Qaq said Friday, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.

She added that they were "ready to return soon".

The three European countries, along with counterparts from China, Iran and Russia, have been taking part in the latest round of talks in the Austrian capital since late November, with the United States participating indirectly.

Grossi had vowed earlier this week that the IAEA would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran to clarify the past presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites.

Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary to clinch a deal.

Grossi is expected to hold a press conference on his return to Vienna.

'Ready to go to Vienna'

The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015, secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear program.

It began unravelling when then US president Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, prompting Iran to start disregarding the limits on its nuclear activity.

The coming days are seen as so pivotal by the West because of the rate Iran is making nuclear advances.

Its stockpile of enriched uranium has now reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord, the UN's IAEA nuclear watchdog said earlier this week.

Several observers believe that the West could leave the negotiating table and chalk the deal up to a failure if a compromise is not reached by this weekend.

The EU has been chairing nuclear deal negotiations and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he "hopes to have results this weekend" to "resurrect the agreement".

He stressed that there was "still work ongoing".

Earlier Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he was prepared to travel to the Austrian capital if a deal is reached.

"I am ready to go to Vienna when the Western sides accept our remaining red lines," he said in a phone call with Borrell.

While Amir-Abdollahian did not define the "red lines", Iran has repeatedly demanded the right to verify the removal of sanctions and for guarantees the US will not repeat its withdrawal from the agreement.

On Thursday, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said negotiators were "close to a possible deal", but that "a number of difficult issues" remained unresolved.

However, "if Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding of mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days", she added.

Donald Trump IAEA US State Department Tehran European countries UN nuclear watchdog Vienna Atomic Energy Organisation Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Comments

1000 characters

UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran for talks as UK says deal 'close'

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories