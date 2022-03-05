ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
RUDA, CBD projects to help protect climate, ecology of Lahore: PM

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District (CBD) projects to save climate, environment, and the ecology of Lahore.

While chairing a meeting to review progress made so far on the RUDA and the CBD projects, the prime minister said that it is the first time in the history of Pakistan that dead capital is being regenerated into valuable assets through these projects.

The success of these projects would serve as a model for other cash-strapped departments to replicate for generating financial resources, he added.

Earlier, the chief executive officer (CEO) RUDA briefed the prime minister that development work on various innovative projects of the RUDA is in rapid progress.

These projects include the development of Chaharbagh, industrial estate, water training work, Saphire Bay, Waste to Energy Plant and Waste Treatment Plant.

