PRA opens its sub-office in Sialkot

LAHORE: Member policy/Commissioner Gujranwala Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Javed Iqbal inaugurated sub-office of the Authority in Sialkot on Friday.

Additional Commissioner Gujranwala Zaka Ullah and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Imran Akbar, Ex President Pakistan Tax Bar Association Aftab Hussain Nagra, and President Sialkot Tax Bar Association Shakeel Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Javed Iqbal appreciated the business community of Sialkot, especially the SCCI, for their positive support in the development of this office. The setting up of this office is a step forward in bringing taxpayers and Authority close to each other, he said, adding further that it would help in facilitating taxpayers for early resolution of their cases, better understanding related to deduction of sales tax on services, tax awareness.

