Air ambulance service to be available in all Punjab districts: CM

LAHORE: All is set for launching the ‘air ambulance service’ in the province while the motorbike rescue service would be launched in all the 36 districts in Punjab by July this year.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said this while addressing a meeting of the Punjab Emergency Council (PEC), here on Friday. The meeting accorded in principle approval to the Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation 2022 and directed Cabinet Standing Committee on Law Affairs, to review its draft. It also approved risk allowance for rescuers and one basic pay.

Addressing the meeting, the CM disclosed that the incumbent government has modernized the rescue 1122 service to help the people in need. After 2015, new 258 ambulances have been provided to rescue 1122; he stated and expressed the satisfaction that air ambulance service was also being introduced.

