Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Shehbaz files acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday filed an application in an accountability court, seeking his acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Sharif, who is also president of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the application through his counsel, claiming he had to his credit saving billions of rupees involving public money through different government schemes when his party was in power.

He said that he is neither a shareholder nor a director in Ramzan Sugar Mills, as he had already divided his property among his children.

He insisted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove corruption charges against him, adding the court is requested to acquit him in the case. In December last year, Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Sharif who is also opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, had moved an acquittal plea in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. He had filed the acquittal plea on the basis of the recent amendments made to the NAB law.

