WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 4, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Mar-22 2-Mar-22 1-Mar-22 28-Feb-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113858 0.113933 0.113567 0.1136 Euro 0.796933 0.79867 0.800294 0.802874 Japanese yen 0.006224 0.006253 0.006221 0.006204 U.K. pound 0.961953 0.958893 0.9614 0.960273 U.S. dollar 0.719513 0.719134 0.716981 0.716916 Algerian dinar 0.00507 0.005065 0.005075 0.005075 Australian dollar 0.525316 0.522739 0.520528 0.514889 Botswana pula 0.061734 0.06163 0.061589 - Brazilian real 0.14007 - - - Brunei dollar 0.530497 0.529476 0.528513 - Canadian dollar 0.568156 0.567678 0.564197 0.56459 Chilean peso 0.000891 0.000895 0.000898 0.00089 Czech koruna 0.031075 0.030868 0.031414 0.032113 Danish krone 0.107117 0.107367 0.1076 0.107908 Indian rupee 0.009503 0.009497 - 0.009497 Israeli New Shekel 0.222072 0.222436 0.221976 0.221407 Korean won 0.000597 0.000596 - 0.000596 Kuwaiti dinar 2.37306 2.3726 - - Malaysian ringgit 0.171701 0.171549 0.170913 0.170654 Mauritian rupee 0.016288 0.016333 - 0.016292 Mexican peso 0.034754 0.034708 0.034928 0.035099 New Zealand dollar 0.487614 0.486494 0.484823 0.479617 Norwegian krone 0.080974 0.080816 0.081167 0.080719 Omani rial 1.8713 1.87031 - 1.86454 Peruvian sol 0.193158 0.191107 0.189577 - Philippine peso 0.014001 0.014032 0.013953 0.013977 Polish zloty 0.166334 0.166074 0.169929 0.170837 Qatari riyal 0.197668 0.197564 0.196973 0.196955 Russian ruble 0.006438 0.006965 0.007815 0.007663 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19187 0.191769 0.191195 0.191178 Singapore dollar 0.530497 0.529476 0.528513 0.52726 South African rand 0.047199 0.046499 0.046514 0.046573 Swedish krona 0.07413 0.074117 0.075658 0.075248 Swiss franc 0.781655 0.782178 0.781621 0.777819 Thai baht 0.022112 0.022011 0.021986 0.021909 Trinidadian dollar 0.106623 0.106594 0.106415 0.10638 U.A.E. dirham 0.195919 0.195816 0.19523 0.195212 Uruguayan peso 0.0169 0.016836 - - ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

