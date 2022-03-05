WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 4, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Mar-22 2-Mar-22 1-Mar-22 28-Feb-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113858 0.113933 0.113567 0.1136
Euro 0.796933 0.79867 0.800294 0.802874
Japanese yen 0.006224 0.006253 0.006221 0.006204
U.K. pound 0.961953 0.958893 0.9614 0.960273
U.S. dollar 0.719513 0.719134 0.716981 0.716916
Algerian dinar 0.00507 0.005065 0.005075 0.005075
Australian dollar 0.525316 0.522739 0.520528 0.514889
Botswana pula 0.061734 0.06163 0.061589 -
Brazilian real 0.14007 - - -
Brunei dollar 0.530497 0.529476 0.528513 -
Canadian dollar 0.568156 0.567678 0.564197 0.56459
Chilean peso 0.000891 0.000895 0.000898 0.00089
Czech koruna 0.031075 0.030868 0.031414 0.032113
Danish krone 0.107117 0.107367 0.1076 0.107908
Indian rupee 0.009503 0.009497 - 0.009497
Israeli New Shekel 0.222072 0.222436 0.221976 0.221407
Korean won 0.000597 0.000596 - 0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar 2.37306 2.3726 - -
Malaysian ringgit 0.171701 0.171549 0.170913 0.170654
Mauritian rupee 0.016288 0.016333 - 0.016292
Mexican peso 0.034754 0.034708 0.034928 0.035099
New Zealand dollar 0.487614 0.486494 0.484823 0.479617
Norwegian krone 0.080974 0.080816 0.081167 0.080719
Omani rial 1.8713 1.87031 - 1.86454
Peruvian sol 0.193158 0.191107 0.189577 -
Philippine peso 0.014001 0.014032 0.013953 0.013977
Polish zloty 0.166334 0.166074 0.169929 0.170837
Qatari riyal 0.197668 0.197564 0.196973 0.196955
Russian ruble 0.006438 0.006965 0.007815 0.007663
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19187 0.191769 0.191195 0.191178
Singapore dollar 0.530497 0.529476 0.528513 0.52726
South African rand 0.047199 0.046499 0.046514 0.046573
Swedish krona 0.07413 0.074117 0.075658 0.075248
Swiss franc 0.781655 0.782178 0.781621 0.777819
Thai baht 0.022112 0.022011 0.021986 0.021909
Trinidadian dollar 0.106623 0.106594 0.106415 0.10638
U.A.E. dirham 0.195919 0.195816 0.19523 0.195212
Uruguayan peso 0.0169 0.016836 - -
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.