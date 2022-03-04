ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TPLP 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
BR100 4,523 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 16,720 Increased By 43.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 44,633 Increased By 107.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,452 Increased By 42.5 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Lula warns of dangers of new Cold War

AFP 04 Mar, 2022

MEXICO CITY: Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned Thursday that a new Cold War could put the survival of humanity at risk, calling for a peaceful solution in Ukraine.

"The great powers need to understand that we do not want to be anyone's enemy," Lula, who leads in the polls ahead of October presidential elections, told lawmakers during a visit to Mexico.

"We are not interested... in a new Cold War involving the United States, China or Russia, dragging the entire planet into a conflict that could put humanity's very survival at risk," he added.

Lula, who was invited to address Congress and also met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through negotiation.

"It is unacceptable for a country to feel that it has the right to install military bases around another country. It is unacceptable for a country to react by invading another. Wars do not lead to anything. They lead only to death, destruction, misery and hunger," he said.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil's Lula warns of dangers of new Cold War

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories