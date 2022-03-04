ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
Navy foils intrusion attempt by Indian submarine

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives. However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.

During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated.

Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy’s anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine, Kalvari, on 01 March 2022.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said Pakistan Navy through continuous vigilance and professionalism again foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.

The ISPR DG in media release said that the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.

During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, he said.

The military spokesperson said, “Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022.”

He added that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

