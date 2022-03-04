APNS body adopts annual report, rejects PECA Ordinance

KARACHI: The Annual General Council Meeting and the Extra-Ordinary General Council Meeting of the APNS will be held on March 26, 2022 at Karachi.

The Executive Committee of the APNS at its meeting held on March 02, 2022 at Karachi, adopted the Annual Report for the year 2021-22 as well as the Annual Accounts for the year 2021.

The Executive Committee appreciated the Secretariat’s efforts in recovering current and old dues. The members of the Executive Committee considered the state of print media in the country and noted that the new media laws including proposed PMDA and the promulgated PECA Ordinance 2022 would have devastating effect on the freedom of press and people’s right to know. The members unanimously endorsed the actions and decisions of the Joint Action Committee to oppose and resist these anti-media laws and resolved that all efforts to strangulate the press freedom, would be strongly resisted.

The Executive Committee expressed its concern over the delay in payments by the Sindh and Punjab provincial governments. The members emphasized that publications are going through acute financial hardships because of non-payment of these dues.

The Secretary General, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani informed them of ongoing discussions with both provincial governments and commitments made by both governments to work with the APNS to expedite the recovery of dues. The Secretary General informed the Executive Committee members that she is exerting all efforts to ensure recovery of dues as soon as possible.

The Executive Committee members expressed their profound grief on the sad demise of Ghulam Akbar, Publisher, Daily Al-Akhbar and father of Inam Akbar and Nadeem Akbar, Rafiq Dogar, Chief Editor, Weekly Deed Shuneed, Ata-ur-Rehman, Chief Editor, Daily Nai Baat and offered fateha for the deported souls.

Sarmad Ali, President, Shahab Zuberi, Vice President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Bilal Farooqui (Daily Aghaz), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Muhammad Waqaruddin (Daily Dunya), Muhammad Younus Mehar (Daily Halchal), Kazi Asad Abid (Daily Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Adnan Faisal (Daily Jiddat, Karachi), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Muhammad Manzoor Rana (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Zahida Abbasi (Daily Nau Sijj), Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubasher Mir (D/Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (Daily Pakistan Observer), Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi (Monthly Roohani Digest) and Nasir Daad Baloch (Daily Sindh Sujaag).

Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto (Daily Awami Parchar) and Hasan Akbar (Daily Dawn) attend the meeting as special observer.

The following attended the meeting on Zoom: Jamil Athar, Sr Vice President, Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Finance Secretary, Syed Sajjad Bokhari (Daily Abtak), Mumtaz A. Tahir (Daily Aftab), Waseem Ahmed (Daily Awam, Quetta), Hamayun Tariq (Daily Business Report), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani (Daily Paigham) and Humayun Gulzar (Daily Sayadat).

