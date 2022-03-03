ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Test cricket is 'real cricket', Virat Kohli says

MOHALI: Test cricket is the "real cricket", Virat Kohli said Thursday ahead of his 100th game for India in the...
AFP 03 Mar, 2022

MOHALI: Test cricket is the "real cricket", Virat Kohli said Thursday ahead of his 100th game for India in the five-day format, his first since stepping down as captain in January.

"I personally never grew up thinking I have to score small runs, the idea was to score huge runs," Kohli said ahead of the match in Mohali against Sri Lanka -- also the visitors' 300th Test.

"My idea was to bat long. I used to enjoy batting for long periods of time, try to win games for my team, or try to get a first-innings lead, which is the format we used to follow," he said.

"These are the things which reveal your true character. I just felt that Test cricket needed to stay alive, because this for me is real cricket," Kohli said in the interview with the Indian cricket board.

Kohli, 33, threw in the towel as India's most successful Test leader with 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests as captain.

Under his leadership, India rose to top the Test rankings and stayed there for over three years, beating all comers at home and away including winning a series in Australia for the first time.

But India failed to win any international tournaments, including last year's inaugural World Test Championship, when they lost to New Zealand in the final.

A few months later, Kohli quit as T20 captain after a disastrous World Cup that included a heavy defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan and failing to make it to the knock-out stage.

He was then sacked as one-day captain and after publicly falling out with the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Saurav Ganguly resigned the Test captaincy in January following a series loss in South Africa.

'Credit to Virat'

Rohit Sharma, who last month replaced Kohli as captain across all formats, was one of a string of players past and present to pay tribute to his predecessor on Thursday ahead of the landmark match.

"As a Test team, we stand in very good position. If you look at the last five years of our Test cricket... the whole credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this particular format," Rohit told reporters.

"What he has done with the Test team was brilliant to see," Rohit told reporters, saying he wanted to give Kohli a "special" victory over the visitors --- who have never won a Test in India.

Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests for India, said in a video message to Kohli that it had been "fantastic" to watch him over the years.

"Numbers will have their roles, but your real strength is being able to motivate the whole generation," he said.

"That's been your real strength and your immense contribution to Indian cricket. That is something which I would say is your real success."

India's coach Rahul Dravid said: "To be able to play one (Test) is great. To play 100 is a fantastic achievement.

"It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of. It's a great achievement for one of India's greatest players. Just looking at his fitness and looking at where he is, I think he has a lot more to go."

Virat Kohli

Comments

1000 characters

Test cricket is 'real cricket', Virat Kohli says

Oil prices hit multi-year highs as US sanctions target Russian refiners

Rupee falls further against US dollar, nearing all-time low

Market divided over upcoming monetary policy decision

Uzbekistan president arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine trying to enter its waters

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

PSX's KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

UAE relations with US facing 'stress test': Emirati diplomat

1st Test: Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Read more stories