ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine

  • ISPR says the country's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted the Indian submarine on March 1
BR Web Desk 03 Mar, 2022
File photo
File photo

Pakistan has once again intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine trying to enter its waters.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the country's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit had intercepted the Indian submarine on March 1.

The recent incident is the fourth detection in the last 5 years, the DG ISPR said, adding that this is a reflection of the navy’s competence and resolve to defend the country's maritime frontiers.

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters and successfully thwarted the attempt.

"It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft," the military's media wing had said at that time.

India Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Army Kalvari class Indian submarine

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Market divided over upcoming monetary policy decision

Uzbekistan president arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

UAE relations with US facing 'stress test': Emirati diplomat

1st Test: Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

Read more stories