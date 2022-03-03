Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine trying to enter its waters

Pakistan has once again intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine trying to enter its waters.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the country's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit had intercepted the Indian submarine on March 1.

The recent incident is the fourth detection in the last 5 years, the DG ISPR said, adding that this is a reflection of the navy’s competence and resolve to defend the country's maritime frontiers.

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters and successfully thwarted the attempt.

"It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft," the military's media wing had said at that time.