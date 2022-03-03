ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

1st Test: Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia

  • Captain Babar Azam remains confident despite missing some key players
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are determined to give Australia a "tough time" in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, despite losing three players to injuries and ailment, home captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the series opener with injuries suffered during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while seamer Haris Rauf will sit out, having tested positive for COVID-19.

"It did disturb our combination, especially injuries to Faheem and Hasan," Babar told a virtual news conference on the eve of the match.

"Faheem contributes both with ball and bat and Hasan is one of the top bowlers, a proven match-winner.

"Australia is one of the best sides, we can't take it easy against them.

"We did well against Bangladesh. In this series too, we will do well and give them a tough time. Fans can expect quality cricket from us."

Most of the players are fresh from participating in the PSL but Babar insisted shifting from Twenty20 to Test mode would not be a problem for his team mates.

"As professionals, it should not be difficult for a player. It's all about mindset.

"Even when playing in the PSL, the players trained extra for the Test series."

Pakistan have added fast bowler Naseem Shah into their pace attack led by Shaheen Afridi.

"Australia are here after 24 years, we're very excited," Babar said.

"We prepared well and we are in good shape. We will try to make the most of our home conditions and get the best of our available players."

Babar Azam Pakistan Super League Hasan Ali Pakistan vs Australia

