ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
GGL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,499 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,637 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 44,389 Decreased By -125.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar hits 4-year high on euro as resources boom

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar sped to a four-year high on the euro on Thursday as monster gains in commodity prices...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar sped to a four-year high on the euro on Thursday as monster gains in commodity prices looked set to shower exporters in cash, and Europe desperately sought replacements for Russian supplies.

The euro crashed through its 2021 trough to reach its lowest since early 2018 at A$1.5215, having fallen for nine straight sessions. It was now down 2.2% on the week so far and heading for the next bear target around A$1.5150.

Flows from the euro helped the Aussie hold firm at $0.7291 , after touching a six-week peak of $0.7306 overnight.

That left it tantalisingly close to the January top of $0.7314 and the 200-day moving average at $0.7326, and a break would be bullish for a run to $0.7370 and $0.7480.

The kiwi dollar lagged a little at $0.6770, having again failed to breach its recent top at $0.6808.

Commodities are on a tear as ever-tightening sanctions on Russia have markets fearing major shortages of everything from oil to aluminium to wheat.

Coal contracts rose between 25% and 50% on Wednesday as buyers sought to replace Russian supplies. The Australian government said it was helping countries connect with local coal producers to fill the gap.

The impact of booming prices was evident in trade figures for January which showed Australia's surplus ballooned to A$12.9 billion ($9.39 billion) on higher coal and iron ore earnings.

That was the second biggest surplus on record and well above market forecasts of A$9 billion.

"Records will be broken in coming months if prices are sustained," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.

He estimated coal exports could double from their current monthly value of A$8.7 billion by April or May, once higher prices flowed through to contracts.

"A similar impact is likely to occur in LNG given contracts have pricing links to oil with a lag of around 4 months," he added.

The influx of cash will boost mining profits and tax receipts and underpin the Aussie as US dollar earnings are converted.

New Zealand has a different commodity mix and is a net importer of energy, but ANZ's index of commodity prices still climbed 3.9% in February to a record high.

Gains were led by a 7% jump in dairy, while the forestry index rose 4% and aluminium 8%.

Australian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar hits 4-year high on euro as resources boom

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories