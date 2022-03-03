Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
03 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Dawood Hercules 30.11.2021 Nil 3,980.848 8.27 26.04.2022 20.04.2022
Corporation Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 26.04.2022
JS Bank Limited 30.11.2021 Nil 1,304.392 1.01 30.03.2022 24.03.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. to
AGM 30.03.2022
Shadab Textile - - - - 28.03.2022 22.03.2022
Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. to
EOGM 28.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates Book Closure for entitlement of 15% interim dividend already announced by the company on February 28, 2022.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.