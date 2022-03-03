KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Dawood Hercules 30.11.2021 Nil 3,980.848 8.27 26.04.2022 20.04.2022 Corporation Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 26.04.2022 JS Bank Limited 30.11.2021 Nil 1,304.392 1.01 30.03.2022 24.03.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. to AGM 30.03.2022 Shadab Textile - - - - 28.03.2022 22.03.2022 Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. to EOGM 28.03.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates Book Closure for entitlement of 15% interim dividend already announced by the company on February 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022