Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Dawood Hercules              30.11.2021       Nil         3,980.848     8.27      26.04.2022        20.04.2022
Corporation Limited          Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                  AGM               26.04.2022
JS Bank Limited              30.11.2021       Nil         1,304.392     1.01      30.03.2022        24.03.2022
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                             10.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                  AGM               30.03.2022
Shadab Textile               -                -           -             -         28.03.2022        22.03.2022
Mills Limited                                                                     11.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                  EOGM              28.03.2022
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates Book Closure for entitlement of 15% interim dividend already announced by the company on February 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

