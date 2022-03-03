WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 2, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Mar-22 28-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 24-Feb-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113567 0.1136 0.113593 0.113511
Euro 0.800294 0.802874 0.804453 0.800684
Japanese yen 0.006221 0.006204 0.006208 0.0062404
U.K. pound 0.9614 0.960273 0.960201 0.960778
U.S. dollar 0.716981 0.716916 0.717237 0.717266
Algerian dinar 0.005075 0.005075 0.005083 0.0050927
Australian dollar 0.520528 0.514889 0.516267 0.516288
Botswana pula 0.061589 - 0.061826 0.0619718
Brazilian real - 0.139573 0.140179 -
Brunei dollar 0.528513 - - 0.530679
Canadian dollar 0.564197 0.56459 0.562671 0.558967
Chilean peso 0.000898 0.00089 0.000888 0.0009113
Czech koruna 0.031414 0.032113 0.032622 0.0319466
Danish krone 0.1076 0.107908 0.108099 0.107612
Indian rupee 0.009497 0.009527 0.0095308 -
Israeli New Shekel 0.221976 0.221407 0.220079 0.21928
Korean won 0.000596 - 0.0006017 -
Kuwaiti dinar - - 2.36956 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.170913 0.170654 0.170852 0.17094
Mauritian rupee 0.016292 0.016326 0.016327 -
Mexican peso 0.034928 0.035099 0.035079 0.0347302
New Zealand dollar 0.484823 0.479617 0.480118 0.484298
Norwegian krone 0.081167 0.080719 0.080642 0.0793717
Omani rial 1.86454 - 1.86545 -
Peruvian sol 0.189577 - 0.19111 0.189452
Philippine peso 0.013953 0.013977 - 0.0139897
Polish zloty 0.169929 0.170837 0.172069 0.173752
Qatari riyal 0.196973 0.196955 0.197051
Russian ruble 0.007815 0.007663 0.008585 0.0082512
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191195 0.191178 - 0.191271
Singapore dollar 0.528513 0.52726 - 0.530679
South African rand 0.046514 0.046573 0.047148 0.046895
Swedish krona 0.075658 0.075248 0.07527 0.0753874
Swiss franc 0.781621 0.777819 0.774094 0.776808
Thai baht 0.021986 0.021909 0.022048 0.022103
Trinidadian dollar 0.106415 0.10638 0.106325 0.105934
U.A.E. dirham 0.19523 0.195212 - 0.195307
Uruguayan peso - 0.016863 0.0166709 -
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.