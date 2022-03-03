WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 2, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Mar-22 28-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113567 0.1136 0.113593 0.113511 Euro 0.800294 0.802874 0.804453 0.800684 Japanese yen 0.006221 0.006204 0.006208 0.0062404 U.K. pound 0.9614 0.960273 0.960201 0.960778 U.S. dollar 0.716981 0.716916 0.717237 0.717266 Algerian dinar 0.005075 0.005075 0.005083 0.0050927 Australian dollar 0.520528 0.514889 0.516267 0.516288 Botswana pula 0.061589 - 0.061826 0.0619718 Brazilian real - 0.139573 0.140179 - Brunei dollar 0.528513 - - 0.530679 Canadian dollar 0.564197 0.56459 0.562671 0.558967 Chilean peso 0.000898 0.00089 0.000888 0.0009113 Czech koruna 0.031414 0.032113 0.032622 0.0319466 Danish krone 0.1076 0.107908 0.108099 0.107612 Indian rupee 0.009497 0.009527 0.0095308 - Israeli New Shekel 0.221976 0.221407 0.220079 0.21928 Korean won 0.000596 - 0.0006017 - Kuwaiti dinar - - 2.36956 - Malaysian ringgit 0.170913 0.170654 0.170852 0.17094 Mauritian rupee 0.016292 0.016326 0.016327 - Mexican peso 0.034928 0.035099 0.035079 0.0347302 New Zealand dollar 0.484823 0.479617 0.480118 0.484298 Norwegian krone 0.081167 0.080719 0.080642 0.0793717 Omani rial 1.86454 - 1.86545 - Peruvian sol 0.189577 - 0.19111 0.189452 Philippine peso 0.013953 0.013977 - 0.0139897 Polish zloty 0.169929 0.170837 0.172069 0.173752 Qatari riyal 0.196973 0.196955 0.197051 Russian ruble 0.007815 0.007663 0.008585 0.0082512 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191195 0.191178 - 0.191271 Singapore dollar 0.528513 0.52726 - 0.530679 South African rand 0.046514 0.046573 0.047148 0.046895 Swedish krona 0.075658 0.075248 0.07527 0.0753874 Swiss franc 0.781621 0.777819 0.774094 0.776808 Thai baht 0.021986 0.021909 0.022048 0.022103 Trinidadian dollar 0.106415 0.10638 0.106325 0.105934 U.A.E. dirham 0.19523 0.195212 - 0.195307 Uruguayan peso - 0.016863 0.0166709 - ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022