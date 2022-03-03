ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 2, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Mar-22      28-Feb-22      25-Feb-22      24-Feb-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.113567         0.1136       0.113593       0.113511
Euro                             0.800294       0.802874       0.804453       0.800684
Japanese yen                     0.006221       0.006204       0.006208      0.0062404
U.K. pound                         0.9614       0.960273       0.960201       0.960778
U.S. dollar                      0.716981       0.716916       0.717237       0.717266
Algerian dinar                   0.005075       0.005075       0.005083      0.0050927
Australian dollar                0.520528       0.514889       0.516267       0.516288
Botswana pula                    0.061589              -       0.061826      0.0619718
Brazilian real                          -       0.139573       0.140179              -
Brunei dollar                    0.528513              -              -       0.530679
Canadian dollar                  0.564197        0.56459       0.562671       0.558967
Chilean peso                     0.000898        0.00089       0.000888      0.0009113
Czech koruna                     0.031414       0.032113       0.032622      0.0319466
Danish krone                       0.1076       0.107908       0.108099       0.107612
Indian rupee                     0.009497       0.009527      0.0095308              -
Israeli New Shekel               0.221976       0.221407       0.220079        0.21928
Korean won                       0.000596              -      0.0006017              -
Kuwaiti dinar                           -              -        2.36956              -
Malaysian ringgit                0.170913       0.170654       0.170852        0.17094
Mauritian rupee                  0.016292       0.016326       0.016327              -
Mexican peso                     0.034928       0.035099       0.035079      0.0347302
New Zealand dollar               0.484823       0.479617       0.480118       0.484298
Norwegian krone                  0.081167       0.080719       0.080642      0.0793717
Omani rial                        1.86454              -        1.86545              -
Peruvian sol                     0.189577              -        0.19111       0.189452
Philippine peso                  0.013953       0.013977              -      0.0139897
Polish zloty                     0.169929       0.170837       0.172069       0.173752
Qatari riyal                     0.196973       0.196955                      0.197051
Russian ruble                    0.007815       0.007663       0.008585      0.0082512
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.191195       0.191178              -       0.191271
Singapore dollar                 0.528513        0.52726              -       0.530679
South African rand               0.046514       0.046573       0.047148       0.046895
Swedish krona                    0.075658       0.075248        0.07527      0.0753874
Swiss franc                      0.781621       0.777819       0.774094       0.776808
Thai baht                        0.021986       0.021909       0.022048       0.022103
Trinidadian dollar               0.106415        0.10638       0.106325       0.105934
U.A.E. dirham                     0.19523       0.195212              -       0.195307
Uruguayan peso                          -       0.016863      0.0166709              -
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro Chinese yuan Japanese Yen U.S. dollar U.K. pound Currency values in terms of SDR Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Rind quits as SAPM

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Oil, gas rocket to record levels

Read more stories