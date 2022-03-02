ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits KPK

  • Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Swat
BR Web Desk 02 Mar, 2022

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, with tremors felt in several areas of the province.

As per Aaj News, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Swat. The earthquake had a depth of 175 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush region.

No loss of life and property was reported.

Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

On January 14, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country. Tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, including Lower Dir, Swabi, Malakand, Peshawar and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 100 kilometres around 9:13 pm.

