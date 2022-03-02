ANL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.52%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 102.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.44%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.86%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.98 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (6.11%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.77%)
BR30 16,814 Increased By 21.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,446 Decreased By -357.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Palm surges past 7,000 ringgit to record high on Black Sea supply woes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped past 7,000 ringgit to hit a record high on Wednesday, extending a...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped past 7,000 ringgit to hit a record high on Wednesday, extending a breathless rally that has been driven by disruptions of vegetable oil supply from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 310 ringgit, or 4.55%, to 7,070 ringgit ($1,687.35) a tonne in early trade. It had gained 3.8% overnight.

The front-month contract surged 7.3% to a record 8,759 ringgit.

Fndamentals

  • Palm oil has become the costliest among the four major edible oils for the first time as buyers rush to secure replacements for sunflower oil shipments from the top exporting Black Sea region that were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February rose 8.9% to 1,242,287 tonnes from January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 4.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 5.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.04%, after setting an all-time high overnight.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may gain more into a range of 7,182-7,300 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a key resistance at 6,990 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

