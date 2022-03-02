Palm surges past 7,000 ringgit to record high on Black Sea supply woes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped past 7,000 ringgit to hit a record high on Wednesday, extending a breathless rally that has been driven by disruptions of vegetable oil supply from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 310 ringgit, or 4.55%, to 7,070 ringgit ($1,687.35) a tonne in early trade. It had gained 3.8% overnight.

The front-month contract surged 7.3% to a record 8,759 ringgit.

Fndamentals