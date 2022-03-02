ANL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.9%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
AVN 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.75%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.87%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
GGGL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.59%)
GGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.38%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.78%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.29%)
TPL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.74%)
TPLP 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.59%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.35%)
TRG 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.31%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,492 Decreased By -58.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 16,358 Decreased By -434.6 (-2.59%)
KSE100 44,346 Decreased By -458.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 17,284 Decreased By -180.5 (-1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 02 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government working reveals Rs 50 billion cut in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), in addition to the Rs 200 billion cut from the budgeted Rs 900 billion already agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for a cut in petrol, diesel and electricity prices announced by the Prime Minister.

An official on condition of anonymity said that prime minister’s relief package for slash in petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre and electricity per unit price by Rs5 till next budget is estimated to cost between Rs 250-300 billion.

Spokesman of the finance ministry confirmed to this correspondent that a complete working was done by the economic team in this regard.

Another official stated that the package would be financed from Rs 40-50 billion slash in PSDP, reallocation of part of the Rs 120 billion envisaged for the ration card programme, the unspent amount of Covid stimulus package and a higher than budgeted provincial surplus.

Relief package improves sentiment as KSE-100 gains 343 points

He further contended that the provincial government of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan are not expected to fully utilize the development budget for the current fiscal year therefore the provincial surplus is expected to be more than budgeted for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, he said rebasing would provide some cushion on fiscal side that would help the government to achieve the fiscal deficit to the level agreed with the Fund.

In reply to a question whether the IMF would support these measures, he said that “we expect that the Fund would understand the emergency situation after the Ukraine war.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

petrol IMF PSDP electricity prices

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories