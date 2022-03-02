Rs40bn for ‘Kamyab Jawan business loans’ approved: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Tuesday, said the government has approved Rs40 billion for ‘’Kamyab Jawan business loans’’ to benefit over 26,000 youth have qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

While addressing a press conference, Dar said the KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans purely on merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses through these loans.

He said he wanted sports to get the status of industry in Pakistan, so that the youth can get opportunities to come to fore.

He said the government has registered over 10,000 youth for talent hunt drive under the (KJP.

Over 50,000 youth have been provided employment opportunity under the KJP in agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors, he added.

He said two sports talent hunt drives under the KJP would be launched from March 12 at Gujranwala to select best athletes of wrestling and weightlifting and promote sports culture in the country.

Flanked by boxing champion Usman Wazir, he said that trials would be conducted across the country to choose talented athletes, which would be trained to participate in global competitions.

He said the KJP has also appointed international champion Usman Wazir as talent hunt ambassador to promote sports and encourage young players especially from less-developed areas to bring laurels to the country.

Dar urged the youth falling in the age bracket from 15 to 25 years to get their registration for participation in the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports drive for various sports.

He said the KJP would conduct training camp to provide training after selection of talented sportsmen.

The SAPM said the KJP would also launch two to three sports talent hunt drive every month in various parts of the country.

He said the KJP would also launch boxing talent hunt drive from the hometown of Usman Wazir, Gilgit-Baltistan to choose boxing stars and would organise mega boxing event there in June.

Dar said according to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 94 percent of the youth did not have access to grounds and sports facilities and this was the reason, he wanted to work for the youth of the country, so that they could display their abilities in every field. He said we would launch mega events to promote soft image of the country through sports.

