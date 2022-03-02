ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Asia Fuel Oil: 180-cst HSFO cash differentials flip to premiums

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash differentials for 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) flipped to a premium on Tuesday, rising to their strongest level in four weeks, lifted by a firmer deal in the physical trade window.

The cash differentials for 180-cst HSFO were at a premium of $1.27 a tonne to Singapore quotes, the highest since Jan. 31. They were at a discount of 15 cents per tonne a day earlier.

Asia’s cash premium differentials for 380-cst HSFO rose for a second consecutive session to 92 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes, up 20 cents from a day earlier, while the front-month 380-cst HSFO barge crack traded at a discount of $14.61 a barrel to Brent on Tuesday.

Cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO climbed to $18.40 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the highest since Dec. 23 last year. They were at $17.78 per tonne on Monday.

The front-month VLSFO crack slipped 8 cents to $22.35 a barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

Britain ordered its ports to block any vessels that are Russian-flagged or believed to be registered, owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia as it ratcheted up the pressure on Moscow.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a letter to all UK ports that further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping were being drawn up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account,” he said in the letter published on Twitter. One 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 380-cst HSFO trades. Two VLSFO trade were reported

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release. Shell will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, it said on Monday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

HSFO Asia fuel oil HSFO market

