ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,825 Increased By 363.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,468 Increased By 155.2 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

AFP 01 Mar, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Danish shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday that it would stop taking new non-essential orders to and from Russia, due to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Citing the impact of sanctions, "bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of Foodstuffs, Medical and Humanitarian supplies", Maersk said in a statement.

The Danish company, one of the world's leading container haulers, added it would attempt to honour bookings placed prior to the sanctions.

Maersk said the suspension would "cover all Russian gateway ports until further notice".

The company said the exceptions were to "underline" a focus on "social responsibility" and "efforts to support the society despite all the complications and uncertainties" with current supply chains to and from Russia.

"We will keep monitoring the situation and reviewing impacts from sanctions to return our offering in Russia back to normal as soon as we are able to ensure stability and safety of our operations via Russian seaports," the company added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for a ban on Russia from "all ports, all canals and all the world's airports".

The Danish giant, which is tied with Italy's MSC for the world's largest container shipping company, had already stopped all shipping to Ukraine because of the security situation.

Maersk's announcement follows other Nordic companies limiting their operations in Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.

Russia Maersk

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

February: Pakistan's inflation reading drops marginally to 12.2%

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in Islamabad High Court

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from US and UK

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Pakistan-Australia series: NCOC allows 100% crowd attendance

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Read more stories