ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz voices concerns over state of economy

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the country’s economic situation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that there is a need of achieving consensus on ‘economic policy.’

Talking to media persons on Monday, he said, “If we come to power with a majority, we will take everyone along except the PTI.” He added that no one is giving attention to the economic disparity in the country.

When asked to comment about his meeting with Jahangir Tareen, the PML-N President avoided the query saying, “I cannot affirm or deny my meeting with Jehangir Khan Tareen.” He also said he cannot give time-frame for bringing no-confidence motion.

He said a requisition has been moved for convening the National Assembly session against PECA. “We will oppose the PECA ordinance both in the court and the NA house. After coming to power, all laws against media will be repealed,” he assured.

Moreover, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz criticized the PTI government for hoodwinking the people in the name of change and tall claims. “Where was the Naya Pakistan as promised by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to the nation prior to coming to power,” Hamza wondered while talking to media.

He said the PTI government had not fulfilled even a single promise it had made to the people during its last four years in office.

Whenever the PTI leaders and the government ministers were asked about the Tosha Khana reference, they preferred not to answer such questions. “Imran Niazi tells lies to the nation inside as well as outside the parliament,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the Indians had funded the PTI as the money deposited to the party’s bank accounts was donated by them. Hamza also said the country was moving forward in the PML-N tenure but baseless allegations were leveled to overthrow an elected government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PTI PMLN PECA ordinance state of economy

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shehbaz voices concerns over state of economy

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories