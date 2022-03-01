Shehbaz voices concerns over state of economy

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the country’s economic situation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that there is a need of achieving consensus on ‘economic policy.’

Talking to media persons on Monday, he said, “If we come to power with a majority, we will take everyone along except the PTI.” He added that no one is giving attention to the economic disparity in the country.

When asked to comment about his meeting with Jahangir Tareen, the PML-N President avoided the query saying, “I cannot affirm or deny my meeting with Jehangir Khan Tareen.” He also said he cannot give time-frame for bringing no-confidence motion.

He said a requisition has been moved for convening the National Assembly session against PECA. “We will oppose the PECA ordinance both in the court and the NA house. After coming to power, all laws against media will be repealed,” he assured.

Moreover, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz criticized the PTI government for hoodwinking the people in the name of change and tall claims. “Where was the Naya Pakistan as promised by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to the nation prior to coming to power,” Hamza wondered while talking to media.

He said the PTI government had not fulfilled even a single promise it had made to the people during its last four years in office.

Whenever the PTI leaders and the government ministers were asked about the Tosha Khana reference, they preferred not to answer such questions. “Imran Niazi tells lies to the nation inside as well as outside the parliament,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the Indians had funded the PTI as the money deposited to the party’s bank accounts was donated by them. Hamza also said the country was moving forward in the PML-N tenure but baseless allegations were leveled to overthrow an elected government.

