ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian ministers to go to Ukraine’s borders

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India plans to send four senior ministers to Ukraine’s border nations, a government source said on Monday, to help in the rescue of thousands of its citizens who remain trapped more than four days after Russia’s invasion of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior officials on Monday to discuss evacuation efforts, amid rising concerns back home about the safety of some 16,000 Indians still in Ukraine, most of them students.

Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju & VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation, according to an Indian government source.

Indians make up about a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine, mainly on medical courses, according to official estimates. Thousands of African students are also stranded in the country.

Late on Sunday night, India’s embassy in Poland issued an advisory, saying it had arranged for buses at the Shehyni border in Ukraine, for those stranded there, to cross over into Poland.

Narendra Modi India Ukraine Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Puri

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian ministers to go to Ukraine’s borders

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories