ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says Turkey cannot abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Presiden Tayyip Erdogan on Monday repeated that Turkey could not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, adding Ankara would implement a pact on passage from its straits to prevent an escalation of the war.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday called Russia's invasion a "war", allowing it to invoke articles under a 1936 international accord that will limit the passage of some Russian vessels from Turkish straits. Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both.

Erdogan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan criticised what he called the "indecisive" stance by the United States and Western powers to Ukraine's invasion, saying the approach was a sign of a failing international order.

He said Turkey would not compromise from its commitments to its alliances, including NATO, but that it could also not turn back on "national interests" in its region. He repeated that he found the Russian invasion unacceptable.

Tayyip Erdogan NATO Russian invasion Ukraine Russian conflict

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan says Turkey cannot abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine

Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough

Pakistan stocks stage rally, KSE-100 moves up 477 points

Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

Sheikh Rashid discusses regional security, bilateral relations with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister

US bans transactions with Russian central bank

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Read more stories